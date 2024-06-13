Spire Global’s (SPIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE SPIR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 210,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spire Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

