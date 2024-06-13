Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE SQSP opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 3,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $155,180.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $179,874.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,293 shares of company stock valued at $21,982,314 over the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 953,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $36,938,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

