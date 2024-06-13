SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About SSAB AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

