SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.