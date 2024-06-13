Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Hits $6.62 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Steem has a market cap of $111.28 million and $6.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,120.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.00668183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00115169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00265671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00050933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00078078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,972,391 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.