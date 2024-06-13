Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Steem has a market capitalization of $108.15 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,831.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.34 or 0.00658885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00119250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00263636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00076743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,041,141 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

