Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Stepan stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stepan by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stepan by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,568,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

