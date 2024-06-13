StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $1,219,350.00 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,238. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after acquiring an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $13,137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.