Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,038 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,567 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.49. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

