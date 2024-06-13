Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €18.44 ($19.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €17.68 ($19.01) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.60.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

