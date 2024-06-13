Stifel Nicolaus Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $25.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 93,078 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $693,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

