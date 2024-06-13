Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

STGYF stock remained flat at C$5.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$5.50.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

