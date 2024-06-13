Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
STGYF stock remained flat at C$5.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$5.50.
Stingray Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.