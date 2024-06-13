Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 893 call options.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 445,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on CXW

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.