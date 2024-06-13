Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 893 call options.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of CXW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 445,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.54.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.