StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

