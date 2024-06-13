StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.85.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InspireMD
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.