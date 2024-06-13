StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.