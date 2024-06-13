StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of WYY opened at $3.16 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.54.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
