StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WYY opened at $3.16 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.54.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

