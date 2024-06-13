StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

