StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CLIR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.12. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

