StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PULM opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

