StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 903.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 65,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.