StockNews.com Lowers Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. 29,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,804. The company has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.