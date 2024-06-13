STP Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. STP has a market capitalization of $89.76 million and $4.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,855.92 or 0.99835917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00090722 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04703162 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,093,885.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.