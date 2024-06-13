Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48,576.32

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $48,576.32 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.17 or 0.05208138 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00048796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

