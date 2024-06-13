SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 4.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,673,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,325,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

