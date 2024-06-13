Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 1,269,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

