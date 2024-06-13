Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 6.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $832.99 and last traded at $826.52. 3,461,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,584,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $774.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $842.30 and a 200-day moving average of $695.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.