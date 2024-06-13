Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 221152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

