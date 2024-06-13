Susquehanna Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.45. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,900,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

