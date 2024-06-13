Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 232.9% in May

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Symrise Trading Up 2.3 %

Symrise stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Symrise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.1897 dividend. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

