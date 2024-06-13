Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stake Boosted by Flagship Pioneering Inc.

Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Syros Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned about 6.14% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 87,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,155. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 395.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYRS

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.