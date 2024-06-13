Syverson Strege & Co Invests $246,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.9 %

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $11.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.06. 1,300,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.89 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.