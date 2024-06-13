T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 551,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the previous session’s volume of 90,734 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $38.33.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

