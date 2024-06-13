Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
TBLAW traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Taboola.com has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.67.
About Taboola.com
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.