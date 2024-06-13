TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.