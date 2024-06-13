TD Cowen Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $50.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,207. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.07, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Joho Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

