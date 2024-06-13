TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $305.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,475. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

