TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $150.72 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

