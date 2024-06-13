TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 97,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,107. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TechnoPro
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.