TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 97,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,107. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

