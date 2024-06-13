Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
