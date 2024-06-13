Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

