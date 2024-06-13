Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.4724 dividend. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 111.76%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

