Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,407 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 5.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.45% of Tempur Sealy International worth $39,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,699,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 356,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

