Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.15. 222,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.