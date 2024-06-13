The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,104. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.17. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

