The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 6.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $3,064,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.45. 1,333,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,839. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
