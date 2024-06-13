The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 6.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $3,064,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.45. 1,333,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,839. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.