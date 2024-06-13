The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,936 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.07. 157,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,768. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day moving average is $209.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

