Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 423,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 343,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

