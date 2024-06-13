Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0845 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $555.67 million and $4.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00047555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,579,673,203 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.