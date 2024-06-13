Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.32 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $558.02 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00048348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,579,063,472 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

