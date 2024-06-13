Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of THVB stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. Thomasville Bancshares has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

