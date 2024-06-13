Threshold Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $287.12 million and $7.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.04 or 1.00003695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00090860 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02952808 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,398,847.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

