TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Up 0.6%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.72). 637,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 745,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.71).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.73. The stock has a market cap of £687.79 million, a P/E ratio of 971.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.